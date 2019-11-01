Cwm LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $194.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.