Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Icon by 72.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

