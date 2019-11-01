Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 257,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,679.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $119,966.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,326 shares of company stock worth $415,474 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

