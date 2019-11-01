DA Davidson Upgrades Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to Buy

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RYN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Rayonier stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 20,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 82,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Rayonier by 17.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rayonier by 40.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

