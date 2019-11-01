Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $866.00

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 866 ($11.32) and last traded at GBX 860.56 ($11.24), with a volume of 1697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 859 ($11.22).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DMGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 796.60 ($10.41).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 839.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 763.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.

In other news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 6,328 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total transaction of £52,269.28 ($68,299.07). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 53 shares of company stock valued at $42,833.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

