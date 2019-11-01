Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

