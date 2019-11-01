Daniel J. Becker Purchases 77,600 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Director Daniel J. Becker purchased 77,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $2,754,800.00.

PRNB stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.23 million and a P/E ratio of 61.95.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93. Principia Biopharma had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PRNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright set a $57.00 price target on Principia Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 119.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 535,495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 922,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 98.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284,762 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 2.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

