Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading Up 9.7%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.95, approximately 121,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 308,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $199.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ena Williams bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. Also, COO Christopher R. Easter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,070. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Daseke by 101.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 28.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

