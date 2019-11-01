David P. King Sells 30,177 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $164.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.90.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.