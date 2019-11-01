Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of DWSN stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.56. 160,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,228. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

