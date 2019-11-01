Dean A. Foate Sells 27,750 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 27,750 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $2,038,792.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,492.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLXS opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 212.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71,296 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plexus by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Plexus by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.