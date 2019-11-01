Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

BTI stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

