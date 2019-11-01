Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 8%

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF)’s share price was down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 128,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

About Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the San Acacio deposit that consists of 10 mining concessions covering an area of 750 hectares located to the north of the city of Zacatecas, Mexico.

