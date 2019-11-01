Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised Delta Apparel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $24.95 on Monday. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

