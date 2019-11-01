Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €88.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.67 ($106.59).

Grenke stock traded up €1.15 ($1.34) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €84.85 ($98.66). The stock had a trading volume of 53,569 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46. Grenke has a 1-year low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 1-year high of €96.70 ($112.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.26.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

