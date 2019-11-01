Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €123.35 ($143.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.81 ($159.08).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

ETR DB1 traded down €1.90 ($2.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €138.95 ($161.57). 816,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 52-week high of €145.95 ($169.71). The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.