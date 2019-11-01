Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €138.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DB1. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.81 ($159.08).

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €139.60 ($162.33) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1-year high of €145.95 ($169.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €128.99.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

