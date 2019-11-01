Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.80 ($40.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.38 ($44.63).

DWNI opened at €33.73 ($39.22) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.44.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

