Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $612,808.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $6,250,224. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

