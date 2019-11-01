Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 188,755 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,755 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Brown & Brown worth $43,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,873,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 307,740 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,420,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 350,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after buying an additional 219,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.