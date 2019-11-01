DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.01-1.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.01-1.05 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH opened at $9.98 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.