Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 1,038,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 737.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRNA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.