Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. 106,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,143. The firm has a market cap of $405.17 million, a P/E ratio of 292.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $35,875.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $281,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Digi International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Digi International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Digi International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Digi International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

