Digital Fantasy Sports Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $343.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.58 or 0.05741253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003170 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014954 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

