Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.34

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.34 and traded as high as $189.31. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $187.89, with a volume of 2,384 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

