DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNHBY. Berenberg Bank raised DNB ASA/S to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB ASA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get DNB ASA/S alerts:

Shares of DNB ASA/S stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. DNB ASA/S has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB ASA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB ASA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.