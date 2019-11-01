Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 592.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 132,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

