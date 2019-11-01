Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Trading Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s share price was up 6.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $78.87 and last traded at $78.62, approximately 1,528,322 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 697,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.98.

The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNKN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,481 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

