Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,463 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $492,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 30,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,833,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,887 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $4,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 13,931.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,890,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 81,454 shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $206,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $912,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $698.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Wolfe Research cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen started coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

