Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.68.

Shares of PXD opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $139.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

