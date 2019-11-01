Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 65,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,304,000 after buying an additional 1,125,624 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 60.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

