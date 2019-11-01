Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Weight Watchers International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 22.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $195,405.00. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weight Watchers International to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

WW opened at $34.87 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

