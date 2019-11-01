Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,017 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,345,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,839,000 after buying an additional 151,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

ZBH opened at $138.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.