DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €31.70 by Kepler Capital Markets

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.90 ($37.09).

Shares of DWS opened at €29.06 ($33.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 1-year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

