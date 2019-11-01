DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.90 ($37.09).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

ETR:DWS traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €29.00 ($33.72). 109,855 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.27. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a twelve month low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a twelve month high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.