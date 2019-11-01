Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.04.

NYSE:DT opened at $20.23 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $480,240.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,311.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $4,885,269.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 913,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,770.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $993,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.