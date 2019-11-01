Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $533-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.97 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $21.15. 775,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,347. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $480,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,311.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,269.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 913,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,770.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

