Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $20.23. Citigroup now has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Dynatrace shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 30,753 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $4,885,269.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 913,327 shares in the company, valued at $13,827,770.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $480,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,311.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $993,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.