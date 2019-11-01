DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR (NYSE:AIR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

NYSE:AIR traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 120,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,470. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. AAR has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.03 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

