E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$750.98 and last traded at C$750.98, approximately 1,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$750.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$749.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$763.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$9.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$641.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that E-L Financial Corp Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other E-L Financial news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$745.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,148,370.

About E-L Financial (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

