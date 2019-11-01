Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) SVP Tracy A. Zepeda Sells 5,656 Shares

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $103,617.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.50. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

