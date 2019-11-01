Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

In related news, President Robert John Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,218,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 860,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 82,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $262.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

