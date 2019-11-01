Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Update

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Earthstone Energy news, President Robert John Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 305,700 shares in the company, valued at $978,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,218,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 860,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 82,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.