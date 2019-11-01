Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. Sells 54,577 Shares

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,577 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $2,503,992.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,034,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,237,312.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ETV opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.