Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.56. 35,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,450. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 251.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6,924.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,075 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 20,154.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 584,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

