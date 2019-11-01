Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ EIDX traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.89 and a current ratio of 20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of -1.05. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $49.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54.

In other news, insider Uma Sinha sold 2,500 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $193,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $695,725. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EIDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

