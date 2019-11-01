Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 483,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at $2,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

EKSO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 445,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,822. The company has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 162.93% and a negative return on equity of 454.48%. Research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EKSO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ekso Bionics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.84.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.