Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 162.93% and a negative return on equity of 454.48%.

EKSO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 445,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,822. The company has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EKSO shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ekso Bionics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.84.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

