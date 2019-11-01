Elaine Castellanos Sells 4,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Elaine Castellanos sold 3,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $206.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.82. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $207.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,747,000 after purchasing an additional 58,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,150 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 231,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.