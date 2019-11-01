Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $404,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,497,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,115 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $27.02 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 22.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

